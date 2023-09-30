News you can trust since 1854
The 40 Northumberland pubs featured in CAMRA's new Good Beer Guide

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide is celebrating its 51st edition – and there are 40 Northumberland pubs featured in it.
By Ian Smith
Published 1st Oct 2023, 00:02 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 07:37 BST

The guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

As well as covering 184 of the very best pubs, it keeps track of brewery numbers.

CAMRA chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

To order The Good Beer Guide 2024, visit https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/

The Red Lion Inn, Northumberland Street, Alnmouth.

1. The Red Lion Inn, Alnmouth.

The Red Lion Inn, Northumberland Street, Alnmouth. Photo: Stu Norton

The Ale Gate, Bondgate Without, Alnwick.

2. The Ale Gate

The Ale Gate, Bondgate Without, Alnwick. Photo: National World

Harry's Bar, Narrowgate, Alnwick.

3. Harry's Bar

Harry's Bar, Narrowgate, Alnwick. Photo: Pixabay

The Tanners Arms, Hotspur Place, Alnwick.

4. The Tanners Arms

The Tanners Arms, Hotspur Place, Alnwick. Photo: Google

