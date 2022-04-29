The 33 places in Northumberland with ZERO or ONE STAR food hygiene ratings

There are 33 venues in Northumberland with zero or one star food hygiene ratings.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 29th April 2022, 2:30 pm

Inspections are carried out by the local authority with the results listed on the Food Standards Agency website.

Zero and one star venues in Northumberland are:

Bistro en Glaze, Main Road, Wylam, received a 0-star rating on March 9, 2022.

Brockwell Tandoori, Northumbrian Road, Cramlington, received a 0-star rating on February 2, 2022.

The Anchor Inn Kitchen, Cheviot Street, Wooler, received a 0-star rating on November 12, 2021.

AFC Pizza, Queen Street, Amble, received a 1-star rating on November 25, 2021.

Big Al's, private address: registered with local authority, received a 1-star rating on January 19, 2022.

Big Bite Pizza 2, Freehold Street, Blyth, received a 1-star rating on December 9, 2021.

Big Bite Pizza, Newcastle Road, Blyth, received a 1-star rating on August 3, 2021.

Company B, North End, Longhoughton, received a 1-star rating on September 7, 2021.

Cooplands, Caldburne Drive, Collingwood Manor, Morpeth, received a 1-star rating on February 2, 2022.

Crofton Supermarket, Plessey Road, Blyth, received a 1-star rating on February 15, 2022.

Farm to Freeze, South Road, Wooler, received a 1-star rating on January 31, 2022.

Froggy Enterprise, private address: registered with local authority, received a 1-star rating on March 27, 2019.

Greys Inn, Embleton, received a 1-star rating on August 22, 2019.

Hadrian's Game Larder, private address: registered with local authority, received a 1-star rating on August 24, 2021.

Happiness Foodstore, Sycamore Street, Ashington, received a 1-star rating on January 24, 2020.

Hay Farm, Ford, received a 1-star rating on March 23, 2022.

Hexham Pizza, Priestpopple, Hexham, received a 1-star rating on May 26, 2021.

Lifestyle Express, Bolsover Street, Ashington, received a 1-star rating on January 20, 2020.

Little Flyers Childcare, Portal Place, Longhoughton, received a 1-star rating on February 3, 2022.

Monsoon Indian Takeaway, Bedlington, received a 1-star rating on March 24, 2022.

Mr Frosty 99, Twelfth Avenue, Blyth, received a 1-star rating on February 21, 2022.

Nazar 24, Avenue Road, Seaton Delaval, received a 1-star rating on March 15, 2022.

New Schooner Hotel Limited, Northumberland Street, Alnmouth, received a 1-star rating on August 21, 2020.

Newsham Convenience Store, Newcastle Road, Blyth, received a 1-star rating on February 7, 2022.

Oriental Chef, Front Street, Newbiggin, received a 1-star rating on March 24, 2022.

Pegswood Tandoori, De Walden Terrace, Pegswood, received a 1-star rating on July 14, 2021.

Pisa Pizzeria, Market Place, Bedlington, received a 1-star rating on November 25, 2021.

Rothbury Bakery, High Street, Rothbury, received a 1-star rating on April 9, 2021.

Seghill Tandoori, Station Road, Seghill, received a 1-star rating on February 2, 2022.

Sweets & Treats, Manor Walks Shopping Centre, Cramlington, received a 1-star rating on September 30, 2020.

Thai Vibe Cafe, Narrowgate, Alnwick, received a 1-star rating on March 22, 2019.

The Sand Bar, Leazes Street, Amble, received a 1-star rating on June 16, 2021.

Three Wheat Heads, Thropton, received a 1-star rating on September 9, 2021.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

