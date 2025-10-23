Here are the top-rated chippies according to Google ratings (minimum 150 reviews).
1. Creel and Reel, Bamburgh
Creel and Reel, a mobile van operating from a car park on the south side of Bamburgh, has a 4.8 rating (275 reviews). Photo: Google
2. Kielder Fish Bar 2, Choppington
Kielder Fish Bar in Choppington has a 4.7 rating (312 reviews). Photo: google
3. Carlo's, Alnwick
Carlo's in Alnwick gets a 4.6 rating (1.3k reviews). Photo: Ian Smith
4. The Potted Lobster, Bamburgh
The Potted Lobster in Bamburgh has a 4.6 rating (1.4k reviews). Photo: Google