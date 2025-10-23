Top spots for fish and chips in Northumberland.placeholder image
Top spots for fish and chips in Northumberland.

The 18 top-rated fish and chips spots in Northumberland for the half term holiday

By Ian Smith
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 15:23 BST
Northumberland is blessed with lots of excellent fish and chip restaurants and takeaways.

But which one to choose?

Here are the top-rated chippies according to Google ratings (minimum 150 reviews).

Creel and Reel, a mobile van operating from a car park on the south side of Bamburgh, has a 4.8 rating (275 reviews).

1. Creel and Reel, Bamburgh

Creel and Reel, a mobile van operating from a car park on the south side of Bamburgh, has a 4.8 rating (275 reviews). Photo: Google

Kielder Fish Bar in Choppington has a 4.7 rating (312 reviews).

2. Kielder Fish Bar 2, Choppington

Kielder Fish Bar in Choppington has a 4.7 rating (312 reviews). Photo: google

Carlo's in Alnwick gets a 4.6 rating (1.3k reviews).

3. Carlo's, Alnwick

Carlo's in Alnwick gets a 4.6 rating (1.3k reviews). Photo: Ian Smith

The Potted Lobster in Bamburgh has a 4.6 rating (1.4k reviews).

4. The Potted Lobster, Bamburgh

The Potted Lobster in Bamburgh has a 4.6 rating (1.4k reviews). Photo: Google

