The 16 best cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Amble according to Google as puffin festival comes to town

It’s set to be a busy weekend in Amble as it holds its annual puffin festival.
By Ian Smith
Published 26th May 2023, 13:43 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 13:43 BST

The main festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28, with the usual quirky, arty, nature-based and family fun activities. There’ll be stalls, live music, a seashore safari, sand art, nature walks and talks, a dog show, and of course puffins.

Of course, food and refreshments will be needed to keep the energy levels up so here are the top cafes, restaurants and takeaways in the town according to Google.

The Old Customs House Tearooms has a 4.9 rating from 35 reviews.

1. The Old Customs House Tearooms

Photo: Old Customs House

The coffee shop, which takes the number one spot, is popular not just for its coffee but also for breakfast sandwiches. It also serves delicious scones and cakes.

2. 1911 Coffee Co.

Photo: Tripadvisor

Seafood specialist Jasper's on Bridge Street has a 4.8 rating from 286 reviews.

3. Jasper's

Photo: Jane Coltman

The Galley on Queen Street has a 4.8 rating from 9 reviews.

4. The Galley

Photo: Google

