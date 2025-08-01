The 15 best village pubs in Northumberland as rated by Google

By Ian Smith
Published 1st Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
There’s not much better than a visit to a village pub on a summer’s day.

They’re always a great place to catch up with friends and family and enjoy a drink or bite to eat.

We’ve rounded up the top 15 in Northumberland as rated by Google.

The Foxes Den micropub in Felton. Rated 4.9

1. The Foxes Den

The Foxes Den micropub in Felton. Rated 4.9 Photo: Google

The Star Inn, Harbottle. A traditional country inn set within the Northumberland National Park and the International Dark Sky Park. Rated 4.8

2. The Star Inn

The Star Inn, Harbottle. A traditional country inn set within the Northumberland National Park and the International Dark Sky Park. Rated 4.8 Photo: Google

The Horseshoes Inn at Rennington, near Alnwick. Rated 4.7

3. The Horseshoes Inn

The Horseshoes Inn at Rennington, near Alnwick. Rated 4.7 Photo: Google

The Tankerville Arms, Eglingham. Rated 4.7.

4. The Tankerville Arms

The Tankerville Arms, Eglingham. Rated 4.7. Photo: Google

