The best spots for fish and chips in Northumberland.

The 15 best fish and chips spots in Northumberland as rated on TripAdvisor

It’s still chilly but there’s a hint of spring in the air and many of us are keen to start getting out and about again.

By Ian Smith
2 hours ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 1:20pm

And there’s not much better than tucking into a freshly made batch of takeaway fish and chips to keep the cold at bay or enjoying them in the warmth of a cosy country pub.

And, luckily, in Northumberland we’re fortunate enough to have lots of excellent spots to choose from.

Here are some of the best places for some tasty fish and chips according to TripAdvisor.

1. The Harbour View

The Harbour View in Seaton Sluice is ranked number 1. “The best you will get anywhere," says one review.

2. Neptune

Neptune in Seahouses is ranked number 2. “Friendly service and tasty fish and chips," reports one reviewer.

3. Carlo's

Carlo's in Alnwick is ranked number 3. “A lovely treat," writes a reviewer.

4. Lewis's

Lewis's in Seahouses is ranked number 4. “Tasty takeaway," writes a reviewer.

