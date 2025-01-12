Venues with a one star food hygiene rating.Venues with a one star food hygiene rating.
The 12 cafes, takeaways, pubs and more in Northumberland with a 1-star food hygiene rating (January 2025)

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Jan 2025, 08:00 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 14:36 GMT
There are currently 12 places in Northumberland with one star food hygiene ratings.

A one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

There are no zero star venues where “urgent i mprovement is required”.

These are the cafés, takeaways, pubs, shops and other places awarded one star.

(Data correct according to the Food Standards Agency website on January 16, 2025):

Acomb Tandoori was last inspected on 28 November 2024. Hygienic food handling - Improvement necessary Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Generally satisfactory Management of food safety - Major improvement necessary

1. Acomb Tandoori

Ashington Fry Inn, Hawthorn Road. Last inspection: 25 July 2024. Hygienic food handling - Generally satisfactory Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Good Management of food safety - Major improvement necessary

2. Ashington Fry Inn

Corbridge Tandoori. Last inspection: 28 November 2024. Hygienic food handling - Generally satisfactory Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Improvement necessary Management of food safety - Major improvement necessary

3. Corbridge Tandoori

Deyn's Deli, Berwick. Last inspection: 15 July 2024 Hygienic food handling - Generally satisfactory Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Improvement necessary Management of food safety - Major improvement necessary

4. Deyn's Deli, Berwick

