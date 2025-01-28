Here are the best places to try, according to Tripadvisor.Here are the best places to try, according to Tripadvisor.
The 10 best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Northumberland according to Tripadvisor

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 28th Jan 2025, 17:00 GMT
As the Chinese New Year arrives, we may want to honour the occasion with some delicious Chinese cuisine.

Whether you’d prefer to enjoy from the comfort of your own home, or venture out for dinner – here are the 10 best places for Chinese food in the county.

Mandarin Bay scores a 4.5 out of 5, with 388 reviews.

1. Mandarin Bay (Cramlington)

Mandarin Bay scores a 4.5 out of 5, with 388 reviews. Photo: Google

Operating as both a takeaway and sit-in restaurant, Yan's in Alnwick also scored a 4.5, with 569 reviews.

2. Yan's (Alnwick)

Operating as both a takeaway and sit-in restaurant, Yan's in Alnwick also scored a 4.5, with 569 reviews. Photo: Google

4 out of 5 stars, with 400 reviews.

3. Mulan (Morpeth)

4 out of 5 stars, with 400 reviews. Photo: google

The Royal Garden scores an average of 4 out of 5 stars on Tripadvisor, with 325 reviews.

4. The Royal Garden (Berwick-upon-Tweed)

The Royal Garden scores an average of 4 out of 5 stars on Tripadvisor, with 325 reviews. Photo: google

