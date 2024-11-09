This month we are starting our very own taste test.

We approached all the leading supermarkets to find out what mince pies they had on their shelves this Christmas and then put our mince pie connoisseur Matt Wales to work sampling them.

He will be trying them out for value for money, consistency, texture, and of course the all important taste.

First up we have the Sainsbury’s Taste The Difference - All Butter, this is what Matt had to say:

Always seen as the higher end of the supermarket brands, and usually a solid performer… however I found the pastry less than solid - soft but crumbly, not good for those liking to nibble - however the pastry had good taste and not too much sugaring.

On to the filling - this is definitely one for the simpler tastebuds - being sweet but not very ‘spicy’ - and no hint of any ‘festive booziness’, despite claiming to be ‘brandy infused’.

The filling could have been a little deeper, which may have helped reduce the overall ‘pie crumbliness’? I personally didn’t really take to the filling’s resulting ‘sticky’ consistency.

Overall, an average pie for the ‘woofer’, but if you’re a ‘nibbler’, expect this to be in pieces on your lap/plate before you’re finished.

Score – 6.5/10

*Next up is Aldi, watch this space for the next installment.