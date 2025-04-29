Tankerville Arms hotel in Wooler for sale with £750,000 asking price
The Tankerville Arms, which dates back to the 1700s, contains 17 ensuite guest bedrooms, as well as The Copper Bar, with its open fire and oak beams, and The Chillingham Room, a restaurant which seats up to 40 guests.
The hotel also has a cosy sitting room for guests, a function space known as The Cheviot Room, a beer garden to the rear of the building, and on-site parking.
Mark Worley, director at Christie & Co, said: “The Tankerville Arms Hotel has been owned by the same family for over 40 years, but the time has come for them to sell and retire.
"This creates a great opportunity for a new owner to build on the established reputation and client base, and to own a hospitality business in this very desirable part of the world.”
The Tankerville Arms is on the market with an asking price of £750,000.
