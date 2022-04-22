So if you’re planning to get your feet up with a couple of drinks over the coming days, why not turn to one of the county’s takeaways to sort out your meal.
Northumberland is fortunate enough to be blessed with a great number of eateries, so when it comes to ordering in you truly are spoilt for choice.
So why not take a recommendation for somewhere new from the Northumberland Gazette readers, who have been shouting out their favourite takeaways – or restaurants with a takeaway service – on our Facebook page.
Whether you’re clamming for a curry or peckish for a pizza, here are some of their top choices – as selected by the Gazette readers.
Where to go for a Chinese takeaway in Northumberland
China Chef, Front Street, Burradon: Recommended by Brenda Ruane Wren.
Hot Wok, Alnwick: Recommended by Lynne Cairns.
Riverside Chinese Takeaway, Lynemouth: Recommended by Ann Hogg.
Yan’s Restaurant, Alnwick. Recommended by Caz Rae and Barbara Woodward.
Where to go for an Indian takeaway in Northumberland
Lal Qila, Cramlington: Recommended by Angela Elliot.
Mumbai of Alnwick, Alnwick. Recommended by Michelle Louise Pitcher.
Sherkhan Of Alnwick, Alnwick. Recommended by Sue Kelly.
Where to go for a takeaway pizza in Northumberland
Boulevards Pizza, Morpeth. Recommended by Paul Donnelly.
Pisa Pizzeria, Bedlington. Recommended by Claire Bowie.
Star Pizza, Shilbottle: Recommended by David Hindson.
More Northumberland takeaway recommendations
GRK Greek Streetfood, various locations: Recommended by Dawn Morrell.
The Harbour View, Seaton Sluice. Recommended by Jimmy McClymont.