News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
4 hours ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban
6 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
6 hours ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
7 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
8 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV

Takeaways in Cramlington, Ashington and Ponteland issued with one-star food hygiene ratings

New hygiene ratings have been issued to 22 Northumberland establishments, and three takeaways have been awarded just ONE STAR out of five.

By Amanda Bourn
Published 19th Mar 2023, 19:51 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 19:51 GMT

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Whitehouse Farm Centre at Stannington; rated on March 9;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Caffe Ginevra at Union Street, Blyth; rated on March 2;

Food hygiene ratings are issued by the Food Standards Agency.
Food hygiene ratings are issued by the Food Standards Agency.
Food hygiene ratings are issued by the Food Standards Agency.
Most Popular

• Rated 5: Mister Ridley Cafe at Park Road, Blyth; rated on March 2;

• Rated 5: Blyth Riverside Resource Centre at Coniston Road, Riverside Business Park, Blyth; rated on March 1;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Once Brewed Cafe & Bunkhouse at Bardon Mill; rated on March 1;

• Rated 5: Clock Tower Cafe at Wallington; rated on February 28;

• Rated 5: Fairways Cafe at Berwick-Upon-Tweed; rated on February 28;

• Rated 5: Ateesh at 4-6 Main Street, Ponteland; rated on February 27;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Dobbies Garden Centre at Street Houses, Ponteland; rated on February 27;

• Rated 2: The Queens Hall Cafe at Beaumont Street, Hexham; rated on February 8;

• Rated 4: The Errington Coffee House, Corbridge; rated on February 9;

• Rated 3: Riverside bar & restaurant, South Road, Wooler, rated on February 7.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 3: Box Cafe, 3 Atley Way, North Nelson Industrial Estate, Cramlington; rated on February 3.

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Masons Arms at 16 West Street, Norham; rated on March 8;

• Rated 5: The Badger at Street Houses, Ponteland; rated on February 27;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Alnwick Masonic Hall at Prudhoe Street, Alnwick; rated on February 22;

• Rated 3: Widdrington Inn, Widdrington Village; rated on February 2.

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: China City at 4-6 King Street, Blyth; rated on March 9;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Tasty's at 42 Front Street, Prudhoe; rated on February 6;

• Rated 1: Antep Pizzas, 18b Moorland Way, Nelson Industrial Estate, Cramlington; rated on February 9;

• Rated 1: Mama's House, 75 Station Road, Ashington; rated on February 7;

• Rated 1: Merton Way chinese takeaway, 26 Merton Road, Ponteland; rated on February 2.

PontelandCramlingtonBlythAshingtonNorthumberland