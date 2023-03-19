Takeaways in Cramlington, Ashington and Ponteland issued with one-star food hygiene ratings
New hygiene ratings have been issued to 22 Northumberland establishments, and three takeaways have been awarded just ONE STAR out of five.
The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Whitehouse Farm Centre at Stannington; rated on March 9;
• Rated 5: Caffe Ginevra at Union Street, Blyth; rated on March 2;
• Rated 5: Mister Ridley Cafe at Park Road, Blyth; rated on March 2;
• Rated 5: Blyth Riverside Resource Centre at Coniston Road, Riverside Business Park, Blyth; rated on March 1;
• Rated 5: Once Brewed Cafe & Bunkhouse at Bardon Mill; rated on March 1;
• Rated 5: Clock Tower Cafe at Wallington; rated on February 28;
• Rated 5: Fairways Cafe at Berwick-Upon-Tweed; rated on February 28;
• Rated 5: Ateesh at 4-6 Main Street, Ponteland; rated on February 27;
• Rated 5: Dobbies Garden Centre at Street Houses, Ponteland; rated on February 27;
• Rated 2: The Queens Hall Cafe at Beaumont Street, Hexham; rated on February 8;
• Rated 4: The Errington Coffee House, Corbridge; rated on February 9;
• Rated 3: Riverside bar & restaurant, South Road, Wooler, rated on February 7.
• Rated 3: Box Cafe, 3 Atley Way, North Nelson Industrial Estate, Cramlington; rated on February 3.
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Masons Arms at 16 West Street, Norham; rated on March 8;
• Rated 5: The Badger at Street Houses, Ponteland; rated on February 27;
• Rated 5: Alnwick Masonic Hall at Prudhoe Street, Alnwick; rated on February 22;
• Rated 3: Widdrington Inn, Widdrington Village; rated on February 2.
Plus five ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: China City at 4-6 King Street, Blyth; rated on March 9;
• Rated 5: Tasty's at 42 Front Street, Prudhoe; rated on February 6;
• Rated 1: Antep Pizzas, 18b Moorland Way, Nelson Industrial Estate, Cramlington; rated on February 9;
• Rated 1: Mama's House, 75 Station Road, Ashington; rated on February 7;
• Rated 1: Merton Way chinese takeaway, 26 Merton Road, Ponteland; rated on February 2.