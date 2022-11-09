After a hard week at work, it’s a nice treat to let someone else take the lead for your Sunday roast and have it served to you in a restaurant instead of slaving over a hot stove all day.

But – and it’s the age-old question – where can you go to please the whole family?

There is no better recommendation than that of a satisfied customer, so we have turned to the Google Reviews to find out what users thought of the county’s eateries.

Looking for somewhere new to try for a Sunday dinner? We take a look at the Google Reviews for some recommendations.

Looking for somewhere new to try in the coming weeks? Go with a full appetite to these 11 places for Sunday dinner in Northumberland.

Please note: These suggestions are based on Google Reviews reviews and were correct at time of writing.

Anglers Arms, Longframlington: 4.7* out of 5*

Carts Bog Inn, Hexham: 4.7* out of 5*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foresters Arms, Choppington: 4.7* out of 5*

The Horseshoes Inn, Rennington: 4.7* out of 5*

Jasper’s Bistro, Amble: 4.8* out of 5*

Lairds House, Bedlington: 4.8* out of 5*

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Bakehouse, Morpeth: 4.7* out of 5*

The Ox Inn, Middleton: 4.7* out of 5*

Pack Horse Inn, Chathill: 4.7* out of 5*

Redesdale Arms, Otterburn: 4.7* out of 5*

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whittling House, Alnmouth: 4.7* out of 5*

What is Roast Dinner Day?

Food for Life’s Roast Dinner Day is this year recognised on Wednesday, November 9. It’s an initiative which sees schools across the country celebrate their cooks and caterers as a roast dinner is served up for children, staff and the rest of the school community.

The campaign also celebrates a hot school lunch, works to encourage school meal take-up and shines a light on those bringing the meals to young people as they learn. Food for Life sffrf: “As the cost of living crisis hits families across the country, a hot and healthy school meal is more important than ever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad