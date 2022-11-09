Sunday dinners near me: 11 places in Northumberland to try for a Sunday dinner - as recommended by Google Reviews
With Roast Dinner Day celebrated in November, it seemed like a perfect time to round up some of the places you can visit for a slap-up Sunday lunch in Northumberland.
After a hard week at work, it’s a nice treat to let someone else take the lead for your Sunday roast and have it served to you in a restaurant instead of slaving over a hot stove all day.
But – and it’s the age-old question – where can you go to please the whole family?
There is no better recommendation than that of a satisfied customer, so we have turned to the Google Reviews to find out what users thought of the county’s eateries.
Looking for somewhere new to try in the coming weeks? Go with a full appetite to these 11 places for Sunday dinner in Northumberland.
Please note: These suggestions are based on Google Reviews reviews and were correct at time of writing.
Anglers Arms, Longframlington: 4.7* out of 5*
Carts Bog Inn, Hexham: 4.7* out of 5*
Foresters Arms, Choppington: 4.7* out of 5*
The Horseshoes Inn, Rennington: 4.7* out of 5*
Jasper’s Bistro, Amble: 4.8* out of 5*
Lairds House, Bedlington: 4.8* out of 5*
The Old Bakehouse, Morpeth: 4.7* out of 5*
The Ox Inn, Middleton: 4.7* out of 5*
Pack Horse Inn, Chathill: 4.7* out of 5*
Redesdale Arms, Otterburn: 4.7* out of 5*
The Whittling House, Alnmouth: 4.7* out of 5*
What is Roast Dinner Day?
Food for Life’s Roast Dinner Day is this year recognised on Wednesday, November 9. It’s an initiative which sees schools across the country celebrate their cooks and caterers as a roast dinner is served up for children, staff and the rest of the school community.
The campaign also celebrates a hot school lunch, works to encourage school meal take-up and shines a light on those bringing the meals to young people as they learn. Food for Life sffrf: “As the cost of living crisis hits families across the country, a hot and healthy school meal is more important than ever.”
The organisation also supports calls for all children from families in receipt of Universal Credit to receive free school meals.