The Leazes Street shop, which was previously the Sand Bar, will use Northumberland produce where possible to sell unique street food inspired burgers, chicken and steak takeaway boxes.

The new restaurant, which has the capacity to seat 24 people, follows owner Gary Harland’s string of successes in the county.

Last year, after moving back to Morpeth from working overseas, Gary opened a food truck which was a converted fire engine. The truck has gone down a storm in the county operating around four days a week from different locations.

Gary Harland at Firehouse No1's new premises in Amble.

Following the good reviews, Gary opened a shop on Newgate Street in Morpeth and just two weeks ago opened in Cramlington.

Speaking about his decision to move to Amble, Gary sad: “My grandad, who was like my dad, used to come here for fish and chips and every time I come back the first place I come to is Amble.

"I like to walk the area and I’ve always taken the dog and the kids down the coast and along the beach.

"I just love the place. It’s just got this lovely feel about it. I’ve seen the development of the area and how it’s changed over the years and it’s great. Just a nice quirky town.”

The premises has undergone a huge transformation ahead of opening in May, with new decor and an expansion into the garage.