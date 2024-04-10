Stakeford pub will host event to mark five years under current ownership
Robbie Morgan took over The Half Moon Inn in Stakeford back in 2019 and has said he wants to keep going for at least the next five years, dispelling speculation about the pub’s future.
Celebrations marking the anniversary, including welcome drinks, a buffet, and live music, will take place on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20.
In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, Robbie said: “Five years as the custodians of this wonderfully historic local pub. We are looking forward to the next five.
“Thank you everyone for the support of your local. We will continue to be here to serve you and put a smile on your face.”
The Half Moon serves food and hosts events including twice weekly quizzes and live music nights.
It also has a community fund for local good causes and has previously raised money to install a defibrillator.