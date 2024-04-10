Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robbie Morgan took over The Half Moon Inn in Stakeford back in 2019 and has said he wants to keep going for at least the next five years, dispelling speculation about the pub’s future.

Celebrations marking the anniversary, including welcome drinks, a buffet, and live music, will take place on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, Robbie said: “Five years as the custodians of this wonderfully historic local pub. We are looking forward to the next five.

The Half Moon Inn in Stakeford was taken over back in 2019. (Photo by The Half Moon Inn)

“Thank you everyone for the support of your local. We will continue to be here to serve you and put a smile on your face.”

The Half Moon serves food and hosts events including twice weekly quizzes and live music nights.