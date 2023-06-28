News you can trust since 1854
STACK, Yolo and The Muddler owner unwraps its new packages including bar in Ponteland

A leisure operator that runs various establishments in the North East – including a bar in Ponteland – is showcasing party options and corporate deals, including its festive offerings.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

Danieli Group owns STACK, Yolo and The Muddler. It is highlighting the versatility of all of its spaces for groups or colleagues who are planning to think ahead.

Yolo Ponteland and Yolo Townhouse at High Bridge, Newcastle, both have a range of spaces that can be booked privately.

Party packages at both Yolos include bottomless brunches – with a special version of this favourite available to celebrate Christmas in real style.

Yolo Ponteland, pictured, and Yolo Townhouse at High Bridge, Newcastle, both have a range of spaces that can be booked privately.
Neill Winch, CEO of Danieli Group, said: “It won’t be that long until people start to think about the Christmas period and we wanted to highlight the fact that all of our venues can host private events.”

For more information, contact senior sales manager Amy Devitt by email – [email protected]

Related topics:PontelandNorth East