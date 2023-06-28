Danieli Group owns STACK, Yolo and The Muddler. It is highlighting the versatility of all of its spaces for groups or colleagues who are planning to think ahead.

Yolo Ponteland and Yolo Townhouse at High Bridge, Newcastle, both have a range of spaces that can be booked privately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Party packages at both Yolos include bottomless brunches – with a special version of this favourite available to celebrate Christmas in real style.

Yolo Ponteland, pictured, and Yolo Townhouse at High Bridge, Newcastle, both have a range of spaces that can be booked privately.

Neill Winch, CEO of Danieli Group, said: “It won’t be that long until people start to think about the Christmas period and we wanted to highlight the fact that all of our venues can host private events.”