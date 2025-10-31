An ‘exciting new chapter’ has begun for a historic Northumberland hotel following its change of hands.

Back in September, business property adviser Christie & Co were instructed to sell St Mary’s Inn in Stannington, near Morpeth, for £1.4m.

It has now been announced that the business has been purchased by the Sir John Fitzgerald Group.

The hospitality group, who own several pubs and hotels across the North East including the Ridley Arms in Stannington and the Crown Posada in Newcastle, has promised to secure the future of St Mary’s and the employment of the existing staff.

In a statement on social media, they said: “We are delighted to announce that the Sir John Fitzgerald Group will be granted the lease of St Mary’s Inn.

"This represents a significant and exciting step forward in securing the long-term future of this much-loved landmark and, importantly, the continued employment of the dedicated St Mary’s team.”

They continued: “This marks not an ending, but the beginning of an exciting new chapter for St Mary’s Inn. We are confident that, under the inspired stewardship of the Sir John Fitzgerald Group, St Mary’s will continue to be the heart of the community.”

St Mary's opened as an asylum hotel in 1910, becoming St Mary’s Hospital in the late 1940s and finally becoming a hotel in 2014 following a £1.5m refurbishment.

The now-popular hotel comprises a stylish, contemporary bar and lounge area, a fine dining and private function room, a sports bar, and a spacious 60-cover restaurant which opens onto a private dining terrace.