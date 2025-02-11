South Shields-born chef John Williams celebrates second Michelin Star at The Ritz

There was a standing ovation at this year’s Michelin Guide ceremony for South Shields-born chef John Williams as he collected a much-coveted second Michelin Star for The Ritz.

John Williams in The Ritz London kitchen | Submitted

The cream of the hospitality industry gathered at Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum, Glasgow, last night, Monday, February 10, for the annual ceremony.

The Ritz in London was one of three new restaurants to be awarded two Michelin stars with much-loved John and the team collecting the award to rapturous applause.

John has been at the helm of the world-famous Ritz kitchen since 2004, helping to steer it to its first Michelin Star in 2017.

He’s had a long and distinguished career, cooking for Royalty including the late Queen - and it’s a love of cooking that all began peeling spuds in his mum’s kitchen in Morton Street, near the Lawe Top.

Despite working in the kitchens of some of London’s most famous hotels, including The Berkeley and Claridge’s, John has always remained true to his Sanddancer roots.

The son of a fisherman, John grew up surrounded by the wealth of produce from the North Sea and, of course, South Shields curries, which set his palate on a journey of ingredient discovery.

After leaving Mortimer Road School, John went on to study cooking at the Marine and Technical College before an apprenticeship in Otterburn and then moving to London to pursue his culinary dreams. In 2019, he was awarded an MBE for his services to hospitality.

In the North East, a new one star was awarded this year to The Forge at Middleton Lodge near Darlington, with chef Jake Jones at the helm.

Other North East restaurants retained their stars, including Restaurant Pine in Northumberland, which successfully retained its Michelin Star and its Michelin Green Star for the fourth consecutive year in recognition of its sustainable practice.

Also in Northumberland, Restaurant Hjem in Wall retained its star, as did House of Tides and Solstice by Kenny Atkinson in Newcastle.

In total this year, 22 new Michelin one star awards were announced, five new Michelin Green Stars and three new Michelin two stars.

The only restaurant to be awarded three stars this year was Moor Hall in Lancashire.