South Beach Fest, hosted by the South Beach pub, is looking to expand its capacity to around 2,000 people after the inaugural event in 2022 reached its capacity of 499 by 2pm.

Event organiser Lee Shepherd, who DJs at South Beach, said: “I cannot wait for it. Going bigger and better is a lot more hard work but I think it will be worth it.

“The community all came together last year. It all started from lockdown street parties, it stemmed from there.

The pub in Blyth is planning to use a larger area for the event this year, so that capacity can be safely increased.

“With the community spirit, in Blyth especially, everyone seems to turn up.”

The event will be charging entry this year so that it can afford to hire more bands to perform.

It was held in June to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year, but will be held on July 22 between noon and 7pm this year.

It will feature local musicians and tribute bands, dancers, and stalls.

Last year's event featured local musicians.

Lee, who is a butcher when not organising events, added: “Considering last year we turned away around 500 additional people, if we got 1,000 it is still a massive turnout for a local event.”

The 32-year-old from Cramlington began DJing at South Beach shortly after it was taken over by Simon and Mairi-Claire Lumsden in April 2021.

He said: “The South Beach pub itself is at the heart of the community.

“I’ve worked alongside [Simon and Mairi-Claire] from the very start to try and get to where we are today, having big festivals like this.”