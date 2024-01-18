A new restaurant is set to bring a unique food offer to Alnwick.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gary McDermott and his partner Claudia Mazareanu are opening Sonnet Restaurant on Bondgate Without.

The restaurant, in the former Great British Interiors unit opposite Alnwick Playhouse, is currently being refurbished ahead of opening day on February 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We can’t wait to get started,” said Gary. “It’s a really exciting concept and we’re looking forward to bringing it to the people of Alnwick.”

Gary McDermott and his partner Claudia Mazareanu.

They will be serving one 14-course tasting menu focused on the best quality ingredients they can source, either in season or preserved.

The emphasis is on flavour and simplicity - with a little bit of fun thrown in.

"We’re all about using the best produce that Northumberland has and producing a menu full of flavour,” said Gary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also want it to be fun,” he added. “We want to create an informal atmosphere where our customers can laugh, talk to each other and lose themselves for three hours.”

The pair most recently managed a foodie spot in West Sussex which was included in the Michelin Guide in 2022 and 2023.

Originally from Durham, Gary, whose mum and brother still live in the North East, had been looking for the right opportunity to return home.

“I used to visit Northumberland all the time and my brother lives in Belford,” revealed Gary. “Claudia comes from the Black Sea coast in Romania and when we came up for my brother's wedding we had a look round and decided on Alnwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We felt there was nothing on offer that’s quite like what we’re going to do and we really want to make the most of the unbelievable local produce. The food around here is just out of this world.”

The 14-seat restaurant’s name is a play on the 16th century word ‘sonnet’ meaning 14 lines of poem.

Bookings are now being taken in two month blocks. The menu will cost £85 per person.

Sonnet will also be serving lunch Wednesday till Saturday 12pm till 2pm. £35 per person – dogs are welcome at lunch times only.