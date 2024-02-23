Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary McDermott and his partner Claudia Mazareanu opened the restaurant with 14-course menu on February 8 on Bondgate Without, bringing something new to the area.

Gary said: “People love us. It’s a lot different from what Alnwick has at the minute but people love it.

"We get a lot of comments from people from Alnwick saying that they're really pleased that we're here. I think it's definitely something that people were looking for in Alnwick.

The couple decided to add two five-course menus, one of which is vegetarian due to the demand, for a dog friendly lunchtime service, which has been a definite success if their steady bookings have anything to say about it.

If there’s only one thing that has been a struggle for them, it’s been the fire alarm issues.

“I woke up in the night and our fire alarm just wouldn't stop,” Gary explained. “So actually, we had a dish on the menu called Scallop on Coal but on that night it was called Scallop on Fire Alarm.”

Despite the battle against technology, everything has remained positive for the business with minor changes made to adjust to feedback.

Gary added: "A lot of people were saying that it was a little bit too big for fourteen courses so we've just been tweaking and tweaking.

"That's the thing with Sonnet, we'll always feel it’ll develop quite quickly from listening to the customers because this is what people want to eat. We don't have any egos, we just want to cook good food and we listen to our customers as well.”

A fun addition that may become part of the restaurant is a planned doggy night, where customers can be joined by their companions to dine with them.

