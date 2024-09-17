Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sonnet in Alnwick has become the top rated fine-dining restaurant in Northumberland, according to TripAdvisor.

Gary McDermott and his partner Claudia Mazareanu opened on Bondgate Without in February, with a vision of putting Alnwick on the culinary map in the North East.

According to TripAdvisor, after just six months of being open, they have overtaken Northumberland Michelin Star eateries Pine and Hjem as the county’s top choice for fine-dining.

The restaurant, which is named as a play on the 16th century word for a 14-line poem ‘sonnet’, serves a 14-course tasting menu focused with the best quality ingredients they can source, either in season or preserved, and changes theme roughly every five to six weeks.

Gary McDermott and his partner Claudia Mazareanu.

Speaking about their achievement, Gary said: “It's just great that we get good feedback from our customers. It's unbelievable.

"We get repeat customers, which is brilliant. We didn't really think would happen but we've got loads of regular customers.”

Before Sonnet, the pair managed a foodie spot in West Sussex, which was included in the Michelin Guide in 2022 and 2023. On opening, Gary said the aim was to eventually receive a Michelin Star for Sonnet as well.

"We’ve just got to cook good food and keep customers happy,” Garry added. “That's our top priority, and then what happens, happens.

"We have regulars that come every month or every time there's a menu change. We have to drop them an email to tell them then they book in, which is awesome.”

The menu continues to change, and even the customer-favourite chicken cigar – a chicken liver parfait wrapped in pastry and served like a cigar – will be excluded from the October menu to make room for 14 new and delicious courses.

Sonnet is fully booked every Saturday until December.

Gary said: "The local people are fantastic, including local businesses and everybody that recommends Sonnet. Big shout out to the little Airbnbs and the big hotels that always recommend their customers as well because, for us, we don't have the rooms, so people just come into the area and get recommended. That's the success of Sonnet, really.”