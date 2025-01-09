Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Alnwick fine-dining restaurant has earned a place in the Michelin Guide less than a year after opening.

The team at Sonnet have been listed in the prestigious guide after inspectors were impressed by their 14-course tasting menu.

Owners, Gary McDermott and his partner Claudia Mazareanu were ‘blown away’ by the Michelin achievement as they prepare to reopen to customers after a Christmas break.

Gary said: “It is great news for us to be included in the Michelin Guide as part of the January inspectors’ choice - we are so grateful for all the support from our guests and hard work of our small team.

Owners of Sonnet, Gary McDermott and Claudia Mazareanu.

“It means a lot to us that Sonnet has been recognised and we are super excited to have put it firmly on the map as a foodie spot.

"We can’t wait to re-open on the 15th January to welcome our guests back and share our fantastic news with them.”

Gary and Claudia are no strangers to the Michelin Guide, having previously managed a restaurant in West Sussex, which also made the list in 2022 and 2023.

Upon looking for the right opportunity to return to the North East, the couple opened Sonnet on Bondgate Without. The 14-seat restaurant was named as a play on the 16th century word for a 14-line poem ‘sonnet’.

Sonnet is also ranked as the number one fine-dining restaurant in Northumberland according to TripAdvisor.

It also won the New Business of the Year title at National World’s Best of Northumberland Awards.