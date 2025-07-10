Alnwick fine-dining hot spot Sonnet receives national praise once again winning the Cateys Newcomer Award.

Often described as the Oscars of hospitality, the Cateys are annual awards organised by leading hospitality industry magazine, The Caterer.

In a prestigious ceremony at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London on Monday, July 7, Sonnet in Alnwick took home the title of newcomer of the year.

Launched in February 2024 by self-acclaimed foodies Gary McDermott and Claudia Mazareanu, Sonnet has earned significant acclaim in a short time – featuring in the Michelin guide and being voted the UK’s favourite new restaurant in Conde Nast Traveller.

Sonnet owners, Gary and Claudia receiving the Newcomer Award in London.

Commenting on this most recent win, Gary said: “Winning a Catey as a newcomer means the world to us. We opened our doors in Alnwick with the hope of bringing something special to our community, and to see that recognised on this level is honestly overwhelming.”

The business was praised by the Cateys judges for taking a big risk that paid off with their innovative 14-course tasting restaurant concept, and was branded a ‘commercial success’.

Gary added: “It’s a reminder that every late night, every small detail, and every moment we share with our guests matters. We’re so grateful for this, and it gives us even more energy to keep growing and creating something beautiful here. A huge thank you to everyone.”

Sonnet is also ranked as the number one fine-dining restaurant in Northumberland according to TripAdvisor, and won the New Business of the Year title at National World’s Best of Northumberland Awards 2024.