Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two sisters have taken over family-run cafe Carnaby’s at Brownieside with big plans to grow its catering and events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After eight years as a family-run business, the cafe is now in the hands of sisters Amelia Fell and Linny Wyne, keeping it within the family under new ownership and management.

With roots in nearby Ellingham village for over 400 years, the family named the business in 2017 in honour of the sisters’ great-grandfather, Sir Carnaby Haggerston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, passed down to Amelia and Linny, the sisters are eager to build on its success, expanding their wedding and event catering while introducing more events in the venue throughout the year.

From left to right: Amelia Fell and Linny Wynne outside Carnaby's. (Rosie Davison Photography)

Linny explained: “Amelia and I are both incredibly proud and honoured to be the new owners of Carnaby's. We are excited to continue the success of the family business, which was originally started by our mother Caroline, and our aunt Clare in 2017.

"We are fortunate to take over a business that, over the last nearly eight years, has built a strong reputation for quality, service, and community, and we look forward to carrying their legacy forward.”

On what its like be business partners with your sister, Amelia added: “We have worked together for several years now, thankfully we know we’re capable of putting up with each other. Luckily we both have very similar ideas and vision of how we’d like to drive the business forward.

"We’ve got lots of exciting new ideas of events both in Carnaby’s and outside that we look forward to putting into practice very soon.”