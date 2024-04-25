Shoppers can pick up the taste of Tokyo for under £4 with Aldi's new Poke Bowls
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Launching from May 1 is the brand-new Poke Bowls (£3.69, 300g) which will be available in two irresistible flavours — the tangy Salmon Poke
Bowl with a soy dressing, and the tantalising Teryaki Chicken Poke Bowl.
Both dishes come packed with delicious poke staple ingredients including edamame beans, pickled cabbage and fluffy rice.
At just £3.69 each, these vitamin and protein rich rice bowls are 26 per cent less than the popular Yo! Sushi alternative. Yo! Sushi’s well-known
bowl, which is also available in chicken and salmon, will set shoppers back by £4.75 (288g) at supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury’s
and Asda — that's £1.06 more than Aldi’s version.
Aldi’s NEW lunchtime must-have Poke Bowls will be available online via Click & Collect from 1st May. Visit https://groceries.aldi.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.