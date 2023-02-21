Staff at SherKhan were thrilled to have been shortlisted in the Curry Restaurant of the Year category, after being recognised for the high level of skill and creativity within their restaurant.

The team travelled to Manchester on Monday, February 20, to attend the finals where they were up against the best Indian restaurants in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohammed Quiyum, owner of Sherkhan, said: “We would like to thank our customers for bringing us this far, we couldn’t do this without you all.

SherKhan of Alnwick picking up the title of 'Curry Restaurant of the Year North'.

“And give a huge thank you to Abz, Salam and family who work day and night to try to improve the restaurants service and quality of the food.

"It is really hard for them as everyone knows, the cost of living has gone up and how hard it’s been for hospitality trade with staff issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After securing the award, SherKhan wrote to their Facebook following: “We can proudly say we won Curry restaurant of the Year for North in the United Kingdom.

“We were up against some fantastic restaurants from five different regions and we are extremely proud to bring this award back to Alnwick.

The restaurant has won several awards over the years.

“Thank you to all who wished us luck and always supporting us, we couldn’t have come this far without you all and thank you to team SherKhan who work tirelessly everyday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad