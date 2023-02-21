SherKhan of Alnwick wins north curry restaurant of the year award
An Indian restaurant in Alnwick picked up the title ‘Curry Restaurant of the Year North’ at the first ever Nation’s Curry Awards.
Staff at SherKhan were thrilled to have been shortlisted in the Curry Restaurant of the Year category, after being recognised for the high level of skill and creativity within their restaurant.
The team travelled to Manchester on Monday, February 20, to attend the finals where they were up against the best Indian restaurants in the country.
Mohammed Quiyum, owner of Sherkhan, said: “We would like to thank our customers for bringing us this far, we couldn’t do this without you all.
“And give a huge thank you to Abz, Salam and family who work day and night to try to improve the restaurants service and quality of the food.
"It is really hard for them as everyone knows, the cost of living has gone up and how hard it’s been for hospitality trade with staff issues.”
After securing the award, SherKhan wrote to their Facebook following: “We can proudly say we won Curry restaurant of the Year for North in the United Kingdom.
“We were up against some fantastic restaurants from five different regions and we are extremely proud to bring this award back to Alnwick.
“Thank you to all who wished us luck and always supporting us, we couldn’t have come this far without you all and thank you to team SherKhan who work tirelessly everyday.”
Last year, the restaurant won two awards at English Curry Awards – Curry Restaurant Of The Year in the North East and Curry Restaurant Of The Year in England.