SherKhan of Alnwick has been nominated as Curry Restaurant of the Year in Northumberland

An Indian restaurant in Alnwick has been nominated for an award at this years Prestige Curry Awards.

By Charlie Watson
Published 7th Apr 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 14:20 BST

SherKhan of Alnwick is in with a chance of being named ‘Curry Restaurant of the Year in Northumberland’ at this years finals.

The team at SherKhan will be travelling to The Savoy Hotel in London on October 9 to hear if they have secured the title.

Mohammed Quiyum, owner of Sherkhan, said: “We are honoured and privileged to be invited to this huge event and put Alnwick on the map in the curry industry.

The restaurant has won several awards over the years.The restaurant has won several awards over the years.
“Big thank you to our team and to our lovely customers.”

The nomination follows a sea of success for the restaurant after they picked up ‘Curry Restaurant of the Year North’ at the Nation’s Curry Awards, ‘Best Curry Restaurant in England’ in the English Curry Awards 2022 and ‘Northumberland Restaurant of the Year’ at the North East Bangladeshi Curry Awards 2022.

The SherKhan team.The SherKhan team.
