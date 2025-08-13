SherKhan of Alnwick crowned best curry restaurant in the country at English Curry Awards 2025
SherKhan of Alnwick not only became Curry Restaurant of the Year for the North East, but were also crowned Curry Restaurant of the Year for the entire country at the recent English Curry Awards 2025.
Held on Monday August 11 at Eastside Rooms in Birmingham, the awards are delivered by Oceanic Awards to celebrate the English curry industry.
Acknowledging the win, owner, Abdul Azad said: “I am extremely proud of the team for their hard work and would like to thank all our customers from Northumberland and around the whole of the country.
“From the bottom of my heart, we can’t thank you enough for nominating us and for your continuous support. This major award is for you guys.”
This isn’t the first time SherKhan has been recognised for excellence – having won for Northumberland at the Prestige Curry Awards in 2023.