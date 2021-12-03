Seven places to try for breakfast across Northumberland - as chosen by Gazette readers

There are some fantastic options across the county to kick off the day with a bang thanks to a big breakfast.
We asked Gazette readers on our Facebook page for their favourite breakfast spots across Northumberland.
1. 1911 Coffee Co, Amble
Plenty of options to start the day right.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Barter Books, Alnwick
Whether you're looking for a healthy start or something more indulgent, there's plenty to choose from at Barter Books' Station Buffet.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Caboose, Blyth
Caboose's coastline location makes it a perfect spot to start the day.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Cafe Vault, Morpeth
Enjoy breakfast and brunch in this chic cafe setting.
Photo: Google Maps