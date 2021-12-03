Gazette readers have been nominating their breakfast spots.

Seven places to try for breakfast across Northumberland - as chosen by Gazette readers

Northumberland isn’t short of places to start the day with a full meal.

By Jason Button
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 4:02 pm

There are some fantastic options across the county to kick off the day with a bang thanks to a big breakfast.

We asked Gazette readers on our Facebook page for their favourite breakfast spots across Northumberland.

Here are some of your choices. Click here to add your own to the post.

1. 1911 Coffee Co, Amble

Plenty of options to start the day right.

2. Barter Books, Alnwick

Whether you're looking for a healthy start or something more indulgent, there's plenty to choose from at Barter Books' Station Buffet.

3. Caboose, Blyth

Caboose's coastline location makes it a perfect spot to start the day.

4. Cafe Vault, Morpeth

Enjoy breakfast and brunch in this chic cafe setting.

