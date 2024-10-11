This includes the south east of the county and hospitality businesses such as these need your support now more than ever.
Here is a selection of highly rated restaurants in the area according to Google ratings, covering a broad range of cuisines.
1. Panuccis, Cramlington
A 4.6-star ranking according to Google, with 341 reviews. Photo: Google
2. Sambuca, Blyth
A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 609 reviews. Photo: Google
3. The Olive Tree, Blyth
A 4.2-star rating according to Google, with 203 reviews. Photo: The Olive Tree via Google
4. Charlton's, Cambois
A 4.5-star rating, according to Google, from 525 reviews. Photo: Google