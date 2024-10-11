There are many great restaurants in south east Northumberland.There are many great restaurants in south east Northumberland.
Selection of restaurants in south east Northumberland with excellent Google ratings

By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Oct 2024, 14:24 BST
There are plenty of great options in Northumberland when it comes to going out for a meal.

This includes the south east of the county and hospitality businesses such as these need your support now more than ever.

Here is a selection of highly rated restaurants in the area according to Google ratings, covering a broad range of cuisines.

A 4.6-star ranking according to Google, with 341 reviews.

1. Panuccis, Cramlington

Photo: Google

A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 609 reviews.

2. Sambuca, Blyth

Photo: Google

A 4.2-star rating according to Google, with 203 reviews.

3. The Olive Tree, Blyth

Photo: The Olive Tree via Google

A 4.5-star rating, according to Google, from 525 reviews.

4. Charlton's, Cambois

Photo: Google

