Seaton Sluice fish and chip shop has busiest day of the year as Good Friday tradition returns

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:48 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 15:50 BST
Hundreds of hungry customers queued for up to an hour to have their traditional Easter lunch or tea at the Harbour View in Seaton Sluice.

The annual Good Friday event at The Harbour View in Seaton Sluice is now in its seventh year and delivers not only delicious food but also entertainment and camaraderie for all who joined the queue.

This year, County Durham acoustic covers artist Stephen Wilson serenaded the queues from with his extensive setlist.

"It's our busiest day of the year, and my staff managed the queues as efficiently as possible," said restaurant manager Sharron Carr. "We increased our stock of prime Icelandic cod and potatoes threefold to meet the demand."

