The annual Good Friday event at The Harbour View in Seaton Sluice is now in its seventh year and delivers not only delicious food but also entertainment and camaraderie for all who joined the queue.

This year, County Durham acoustic covers artist Stephen Wilson serenaded the queues from with his extensive setlist.

"It's our busiest day of the year, and my staff managed the queues as efficiently as possible," said restaurant manager Sharron Carr. "We increased our stock of prime Icelandic cod and potatoes threefold to meet the demand."

Harbour View Good Friday queues at The Harbour View, Seaton Sluice.