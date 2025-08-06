Seaside pubs: Two Northumberland spots named among UK’s top ten for coastal pints
Big 7 Travel asked their 367k Instagram followers to tell them their favourite places for a pint by the sea. They then combined that with recommendations from the editorial team and online reviews to narrow down a list of the 25 best spots in the UK.
Coming up in a high second-place was popular Northumberland pub, The Ship Inn at Low Newton-by-the-Sea.
Renowned for its stunning beer garden and sea views, The Ship Inn is no stranger to national recognition as it was also named the best pub in North Northumberland by CAMRA earlier this year.
Also making the top ten was the award-winning Jolly Fisherman in Craster. Celebrated for its delicious seafood and harbour views, the venue is the perfect place to enjoy a pint in the sunshine and watch the boats come in.
Making the top spot though, was North Wales pub Tŷ Coch Inn in Pwllheli.
