Seaside pints: 10 best coastal pubs in Northumberland with stunning views

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 14th Aug 2025, 15:02 BST
As we are graced with another heatwave, there is no better time to head to the Northumberland coast for a refreshing seaside pint.

Here is our guide to ten of the best coastal pubs in the county with excellent beer gardens and stunning sea views.

1. The Ship Inn (Low Newton-by-the-Sea)

Often hailed as one of the best beer gardens in the country, The Ship Inn is a great spot for relaxing with a cold drink on s summers day, Photo: Google

With a spacious and stunning beer garden offering live music every Saturday, The Craster Arms is the perfect place for a cold pint on a sunny weekend.

2. The Craster Arms (Beadnell)

With a spacious and stunning beer garden offering live music every Saturday, The Craster Arms is the perfect place for a cold pint on a sunny weekend. Photo: Google

Watch the boats pass by while enjoying a pint in the charming harbour village of Craster.

3. The Jolly Fisherman (Craster)

Watch the boats pass by while enjoying a pint in the charming harbour village of Craster. Photo: Ian Smith

Conveniently located just 100m from Beadnell Bay, The Landing is one of the most scenic spots for a drink in the sunshine.

4. The Landing (Beadnell)

Conveniently located just 100m from Beadnell Bay, The Landing is one of the most scenic spots for a drink in the sunshine. Photo: Contributed

