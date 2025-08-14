Here is our guide to ten of the best coastal pubs in the county with excellent beer gardens and stunning sea views.
1. The Ship Inn (Low Newton-by-the-Sea)
Often hailed as one of the best beer gardens in the country, The Ship Inn is a great spot for relaxing with a cold drink on s summers day, Photo: Google
2. The Craster Arms (Beadnell)
With a spacious and stunning beer garden offering live music every Saturday, The Craster Arms is the perfect place for a cold pint on a sunny weekend. Photo: Google
3. The Jolly Fisherman (Craster)
Watch the boats pass by while enjoying a pint in the charming harbour village of Craster. Photo: Ian Smith
4. The Landing (Beadnell)
Conveniently located just 100m from Beadnell Bay, The Landing is one of the most scenic spots for a drink in the sunshine. Photo: Contributed