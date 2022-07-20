The Black Swan Inn on Union Street had been closed since December 2019, with renovations put on hold during the Covid crisis.

"We’re over the moon with it,” said owner Michael Dawson.

"It’s a really smart venue and I feel it’s quite unique for Seahouses, a gastropub that’s a little bit more upmarket.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new-look Black Swan Inn, Seahouses.

He admitted the renovation process had thrown up some ‘huge challenges’ over the past two years.

"When the pandemic hit we put the whole project on hold to ring-fence some funds as a contingency.

"So it was December 2020 by the time it started and then Storm Arwen came along last November and we sustained significant roof damage,” he explained.

"Then the war in Ukraine started with the uncertainty that causes which led to rising prices and delays in getting materials like steel and wood so there have been some huge challenges.”

He is delighted – and relieved – to get the premises up and running in time for the peak summer season and thanked local tradesmen NH Joinery, electrician Alan Macfarlane, GSA Property Services and Gary Redfern Plumbing for making it happen.

“They have worked really hard to get the place ready and open on time,” said Michael. “Without them we wouldn’t be where we are now.”

Local residents including representatives from the RNLI were invited in for a sneak peak on Friday night before it opened on Saturday.

An exciting new menu has been created by chefs Martin Underwood and Lee Patton, with Tom Orchard as general manager and cocktail whizz.

"He’s a great mixologist so the cocktails have been going down a storm,” said Michael.

“I’m delighted with the experienced and talented team we’ve got,” he added. “The staff really are the key to any pub’s success.”

A courtyard area known as ‘The Black Yard’ has also proved popular in recent days.