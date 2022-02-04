Seahouses pub acquired by North East hospitality group

The popular nautical-themed pub dates back to 1812, with the Glen family its proud custodians since 1910.

However, they felt the time had come to step back from the day-to-day operations, create a new lease and seek an enthusiastic leasehold operator to take the reins.

Previous operator and now landlord, Alan Glen, said “It is with a heavy heart that we hand over the keys to The Olde Ship, but the timing is absolutely right for us.

The Olde Ship Inn, Seahouses, has been acquired by the Inn Hospitality Group.

"The Ship has been in our family since 1910, with our daughter Judith and her husband David involved in running the business for the past 20 years.

"Needless to say, the decision to sell the business and lease out the premises was not one we took lightly.

"However, we’re looking forward to moving on to the next chapter in our lives, knowing the property is in the hands of very capable and trustworthy tenants.”

The pub also has 12 guest rooms and a new beer garden with sea views over the harbour and to the nearby Farne Islands.

Ollie Bennett and Matt Daniel of the Newcastle-based Inn Hospitality Group said: “Businesses like The Olde Ship very rarely come to market, so we jumped at the chance.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have been successful in what was a very competitive bidding process. Alan, David and Judith have put their trust in us as tenants to look after their property and we’re 100% committed to doing so.

"Seahouses has forever been phenomenally busy with tourists and with the pandemic reminding people of the beauty of the English coast and countryside we predict the demand is going to continue for years to come.

"Underpinning the tourist trade is a strong, loyal, local following and The Olde Ship is still very much a ‘proper pub’, an element of the business we feel strongly about preserving and nurturing.”

David Cash, director in Christie & Co’s hospitality team, added: “We were able to run an incredibly discreet and succinct marketing process.

"This resulted in multiple, credible and acceptable offers being submitted within two weeks of going to market and our clients were able to carefully select whom they wanted to sell their business and grant a new lease to.”

