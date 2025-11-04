A traditional Seahouses butchers is now in the hands of local farmers after the owner’s sad passing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotty’s Butchers was unexpectedly placed on the market after the owner, Ian Kerston sadly passed away following his five-year ownership of the shop.

Now taken over by young farmers, Harriet and Daniel Whitelaw who aim to carry on Ian’s legacy – the butchers has been rebranded as The Herd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, the couple decided to change careers and start livestock farming. Looking for somewhere to sell their own produce whilst supporting other local suppliers, they decided to take on the shop with a mission to promote British produce.

Harriet Whitelaw and newly-qualified butcher Harvey will be running The Herd.

Harriet will be running the shop alongside Ian’s existing apprentice, Harvey who has just qualified.

She said: “The business had such a name for it already so we just kind of wanted to take what Ian had done and run with it.

“His wife Carol was pleased to hear that somebody local is taking it on and keeping it as a butchers. She has been so helpful with the change-over and everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had so much support from locals and holiday-makers too. It’s such a close-knit community and people seem supportive in wanting to help us because we are just a young family trying to get started.”

Harriet and Daniel run a Facebook page called The Herd documenting their life as farmers and raising their children on the farm, which then inspired the new name for the butchers.

They plan to eventually sell produce from their own farm and have already been using stock from other local suppliers, such as meat from the Acklington Mart and fresh bread from Bibi’s Bakers in Wooler.

Harriet added: “The ethos of the whole shop is that we want to support local businesses. 99% of our stock is from local small businesses and if not, it’s certainly British.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a war against the government and farmers at the moment and we just want to show that farmers aren't the enemy. We are here to feed the nation and show how important it is to have farmers and British food.”