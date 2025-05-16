A good pub with great grub and perfect pints is quintessential to any British holiday - and a beer garden in the sun is the cherry on top.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help British holidaymakers find the best pubs and beer gardens beyond their local, the regional experts at holidaycottages.co.uk have analysed and combined ratings from TripAdvisor’s and Untappd ratings with the number of sunlight hours each area received to reveal the greatest pubs nationwide.

And making it into third place is Rigg and Furrow at Farmhouse Brewery in Acklington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experts noted: ‘Tucked away on a working farm in the Northumberland countryside, Rigg and Furrow is a hidden gem that’s earned cult status among craft beer lovers, with an unbelievable rating of 4.9 on TripAdvisor, the second highest in our rankings.

Rigg and Furrow, Acklington.

‘The taproom, set in a converted milking parlour, pours the brewery’s ever-evolving lineup of small-batch beers - ranging from crisp lagers and hazy pale ales to complex saisons and farmhouse-style brews. It is open twice a week on Fridays (4pm – 9pm) and Saturdays (1pm – 7pm).

‘There’s no formal kitchen, but a rotation of street food vans and pop-ups keep things fresh, offering everything from wood-fired pizza to gourmet burgers on weekends. The vibe is relaxed, family-friendly, and dog-welcoming, with plenty of outdoor space to enjoy a pint surrounded by fields.

‘Though off-the-beaten-track, it’s worth the detour, just a short drive from Alnmouth or Warkworth, with local taxi services familiar with the spot. There are plenty of places to stay near to Acklington.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in Northumberland, The Masons Arms in Warkworth is ranked 13th, The Boathouse at Wylam is 15th, The Jolly Fisherman in Craster is 18th and The Black Swan Inn in Seahouses is 33rd.

The top 10

Hicks Bar, St Austell;

The Boathouse, Falmouth

Rigg and Furrow Brewery, Acklington

The Joiners Arms, Bishopston

Bayards Cove Inn, Dartmouth

The Cotley Inn, Wambrook

The Chemist Inn, Saundersfoot

The Thatch, Croyde

The Commercial Inn, Glossop

The Queen's Head, Bramfield