Rigg and Furrow in Northumberland ranked one of the best pubs in Britain
To help British holidaymakers find the best pubs and beer gardens beyond their local, the regional experts at holidaycottages.co.uk have analysed and combined ratings from TripAdvisor’s and Untappd ratings with the number of sunlight hours each area received to reveal the greatest pubs nationwide.
And making it into third place is Rigg and Furrow at Farmhouse Brewery in Acklington.
Experts noted: ‘Tucked away on a working farm in the Northumberland countryside, Rigg and Furrow is a hidden gem that’s earned cult status among craft beer lovers, with an unbelievable rating of 4.9 on TripAdvisor, the second highest in our rankings.
‘The taproom, set in a converted milking parlour, pours the brewery’s ever-evolving lineup of small-batch beers - ranging from crisp lagers and hazy pale ales to complex saisons and farmhouse-style brews. It is open twice a week on Fridays (4pm – 9pm) and Saturdays (1pm – 7pm).
‘There’s no formal kitchen, but a rotation of street food vans and pop-ups keep things fresh, offering everything from wood-fired pizza to gourmet burgers on weekends. The vibe is relaxed, family-friendly, and dog-welcoming, with plenty of outdoor space to enjoy a pint surrounded by fields.
‘Though off-the-beaten-track, it’s worth the detour, just a short drive from Alnmouth or Warkworth, with local taxi services familiar with the spot. There are plenty of places to stay near to Acklington.’
Elsewhere in Northumberland, The Masons Arms in Warkworth is ranked 13th, The Boathouse at Wylam is 15th, The Jolly Fisherman in Craster is 18th and The Black Swan Inn in Seahouses is 33rd.
The top 10
Hicks Bar, St Austell;
The Boathouse, Falmouth
Rigg and Furrow Brewery, Acklington
The Joiners Arms, Bishopston
Bayards Cove Inn, Dartmouth
The Cotley Inn, Wambrook
The Chemist Inn, Saundersfoot
The Thatch, Croyde
The Commercial Inn, Glossop
The Queen's Head, Bramfield