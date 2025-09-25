Plans have been drawn up for renovations at an historic pub to help ensure its long-term future.

Hotels International, which bought The Angel Inn in Wooler earlier this year, has submitted a planning application seeking permission for the work.

It wants to create a new external door opening to provide independent access to a staircase to access the upper floor. It also plans to relocate the bar.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: “Due to the downturn of social gatherings, it has become more imperative to try and generate an alternative means of income to help sustain the continued operation of the public house.

“As it stands at the moment, the existing staircase which serve the first floor and second floor rooms, can only be accessed by passing through the existing bar.

"Whilst under the former use as managers accommodation, then this did not prove to be an issue.

“However to assist with the longer term sustainability of the public house, it has been decided that to generate an alternative income, the first and second floor rooms could be sub-divided to provide three letting bedrooms. This would provide additional town centre accommodation and assist with tourism.

"In order to do this, a new door would need to be provided from the High Street to provide an independent access to the staircase. This application seeks to obtain permission for the new external door opening, internal passage and relocation of the bar.”

The report explains that the side access to the Black Bull Hotel leading to the Milan Restaurant, is under a separate ownership, and that enquiries to see if they would afford access to a side door through the passage were refused by the owners.

Neither is it considered an option to reconfigure the staircase internally as this would still have meant patrons having to pass through the main bar for entrance and exit from the building.

“The only option would be to provide a new doorway onto the high street,” the report states.

“Any harm deemed to be caused by this should be offset by the public benefit of the additional accommodation, generation of additional income to help sustain the on-going use of the public house and thereby retaining the property as a social hub.”