To give you a few ideas of where to book for this weekend, here are the top 17 restaurants and other establishments that primarily provide food in north Northumberland (as far south as Shilbottle) currently available as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers.
1. Sonnet
Gary McDermott and his partner Claudia Mazareanu opened on Bondgate Without in February 2024, with a vision of putting Alnwick on the culinary map in the North East. It has done so well that it is number one for the whole of Northumberland. Photo: Supplied
2. Bistro 23
Bistro 23 in Alnmouth is in second position for north Northumberland. Photo: Bistro 23 website
3. The Horseshoes Inn
The Horseshoes Inn at Rennington is in third place. Photo: Google
4. Rocking Horse Cafe
The Rocking Horse Cafe, near Rock, is in fourth position. Photo: Paul Larkin