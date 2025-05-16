The best places to eat in north Northumberland as ranked by TripAdvisor reviewers.placeholder image
Restaurant rankings: the top 17 places to eat in north Northumberland according TripAdvisor reviewers

By Andrew Coulson
Published 16th May 2025, 16:44 BST
North Northumberland is blessed with so many excellent places to eat, so choosing somewhere to go can be tricky.

To give you a few ideas of where to book for this weekend, here are the top 17 restaurants and other establishments that primarily provide food in north Northumberland (as far south as Shilbottle) currently available as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers.

Gary McDermott and his partner Claudia Mazareanu opened on Bondgate Without in February 2024, with a vision of putting Alnwick on the culinary map in the North East. It has done so well that it is number one for the whole of Northumberland.

1. Sonnet

Gary McDermott and his partner Claudia Mazareanu opened on Bondgate Without in February 2024, with a vision of putting Alnwick on the culinary map in the North East. It has done so well that it is number one for the whole of Northumberland. Photo: Supplied

Bistro 23 in Alnmouth is in second position for north Northumberland.

2. Bistro 23

Bistro 23 in Alnmouth is in second position for north Northumberland. Photo: Bistro 23 website

The Horseshoes Inn at Rennington is in third place.

3. The Horseshoes Inn

The Horseshoes Inn at Rennington is in third place. Photo: Google

The Rocking Horse Cafe, near Rock, is in fourth position.

4. Rocking Horse Cafe

The Rocking Horse Cafe, near Rock, is in fourth position. Photo: Paul Larkin

