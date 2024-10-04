To give you a few ideas of where to book this weekend, here are the top 17 restaurants and other establishments that primarily provide food in north Northumberland (as far south as Shilbottle) currently available as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers.
1. Sonnet
Gary McDermott and his partner Claudia Mazareanu opened on Bondgate Without in February, with a vision of putting Alnwick on the culinary map in the North East. It has done so well that it is number one for the whole of Northumberland. Photo: Supplied
2. Bistro 23
Bistro 23 in Alnmouth is is in second position for north Northumberland. Photo: Bistro 23 website
3. Rocking Horse Cafe
The Rocking Horse Cafe, near Rock, is in third place. Photo: Paul Larkin
4. Lal Khazana, Shilbottle
Lal Khazana in Shilbottle is in fourth position. Photo: Paul Larkin