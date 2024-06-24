Restaurant Pine sommelier listed in the UK's top 100
Vanessa Stoltz, head sommelier at Pine at East Wallhouses, is number 45 in the second edition of the UK Top 100 Sommeliers.
She was also highlighted as one of five ones to watch, and was the only sommelier that featured in the list to represent the region.
Vanessa said: “Happily, awards, like this, help to shape the role of the sommelier and highlight that it is a professional career that can be hugely rewarding and also play a part in helping to develop you as an individual and as a team member.’’
Sian Byerley, Pine's co-owner and restaurant manager, added: “We're proud of what Vanessa has achieved. Lots of hard work, avid studying, and dedication have paid off. Her recognition by industry peers is huge and acknowledges her real passion for wine and her expertise.”
