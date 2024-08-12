Restaurant Pine shortlisted listed in UK Food & Travel Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Restaurant Pine at East Wall Houses has been shortlisted for a highly prestigious UK national award.

The Michelin-starred restaurant located alongside Hadrian’s Wall at Vallum Farm, features in the Food & Travel Magazine Reader Awards, shortlisted in the Restaurant of the Year Outside London award category, alongside a who’s who of industry names.

The other nominees include The Black Swan (Oldstead), Crocadon (Saltash). Embers (Brighton), The Farm Table (Topsham), Grace & Savour (Hampton in Arden), Hern (Leeds), Lilac (Lyme Regis), The Little Chartroom (Edinburgh), Wedgwood the Restaurant (Edinburgh), Mana (Manchester), Mýse (York), The Three Horseshoes (Batcombe), and Ynyshir (Machynlleth).

The annual Food & Travel awards are designed to celebrate the world of food, drink, and travel, with the 2024 shortlist reflecting the talent and ever-increasing variety out there. Each of the award nominations is based on feedback from real guests and individual readers of the magazine. Each nomination is then judged by a panel of industry experts who draw on real-life experiences to inform their vote and decide the winners in each of the 24 award categories.

Now the nominees, including the team from Pine, have to wait until 30th September to be invited to a black-tie dinner held at the Royal Automobile Club, Pall Mall, London, to discover who will win in each award category.

Award categories include Restaurant of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Chef of the Year, Bar of the Year, Hotel of the Year, Local Hero, Tour Operator of the Year, Airline of the Year, Cruise Line of the Year, City of the Year and Long-Haul Destination of the Year amongst others.

Commenting on Pine’s award nomination Sian Byerley Front of House Manager and Co-Owner said: ‘’The entire team is thrilled to bits that we’ve been shortlisted alongside such illustrious company. Ours is a very small team that’s massively dedicated to what we do; everyone mucks in to make sure that all of our guests have the best experience possible. Their hard work and dedication are reflected by award nominations like this.

"Cal and I would just like to thank every member of the team for everything they do in helping make Pine what it is and in helping us to go from strength to strength.’’