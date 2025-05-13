Northumberland’s first Michelin-starred destination, Restaurant Hjem marked its sixth birthday with an evening of culinary collaboration.

Endo Kazutoshi, third-generation sushi master and creative force behind the Michelin-starred Endo at the Rotunda in London, travelled to The Hadrian Hotel to join Hjem’s head chef Alex Nietosvuori in creating a unique menu for the occasion.

Guests were treated to an immersive experience, as Endo prepared his signature Edomae-style sushi live at the pass - offering diners a rare insight into the precision and artistry behind each piece.

Alex said: “It was a real honour to welcome Endo to Hjem. His generosity, his energy, and his incredible skill made this a very special celebration for our team and our guests.

He added: "We weren’t sure how our styles would blend, but it worked beautifully and the response from diners has been amazing.”

The menu showcased both chefs’ talents, from lean tuna, Northumbrian lobster tail and North Sea turbot to North Acomb Farm lamb and Freyja Garden vegetables.

Each course was paired with wine by Hjem’s Sommelier, Martin Waugh and sake curated by Endo’s expert somm, Natsuki Kikuya. Endo’s sous chef, Sangha Kim, also joined the team for the night.

Guests also enjoyed handcrafted ceramic chopstick holders by local maker Rosie McLachlan, designed especially for the evening and now a future fixture on Hjem’s tables.

Endo Kazutoshi said: “It was a true honour to cook alongside Chef Alex at Hjem in celebration of the restaurant’s sixth birthday.

“The collaboration was a deeply special experience for me - Hjem is such a beautiful and inspiring setting, and I was delighted to be part of marking this milestone with a shared passion for craft, precision, and creativity.”

This dining event was one of a number special services planned throughout 2025 following the recent announcement that Restaurant Hjem will close at the end of the year.

Alex and restaurant manager Ally Thompson- Nietosvuori, his wife and long-time collaborator, will turn their focus to Freyja – a new fine dining restaurant with rooms, currently under construction and set to open in 2026 on the Close House Estate in Wylam.