The business behind some of Northumberland’s favourite bars and restaurants has partnered with an initiative to promote the food and drink sector in the North East.

Northern Bar Management’s portfolio comprises the multi-award-winning Northumberland restaurants, The Blackbird at Ponteland and the Northumberland Arms, at Felton, along with Newcastle’s Claremont Teahouse and Dot Bagels at Heaton and Jesmond.

The company is also the lead investor in Heaton-based brewery Anarchy Beers Ltd and an investor and partner in the highly acclaimed Lovage and Osters restaurants, at Jesmond and Gosforth.

In a bid to shine a spotlight on the quality and variety of its venues, Northern Bar Management has partnered with community interest company Food and Drink North East.

From left to right: Chris Jewitt, Stuart Young, and Ian Pilkington.

Food and Drink North East (FADNE) was formed to build the region’s reputation as a food and drink destination and to build a vibrant and engaged community that champions positive trade, promotes a sustainable, circular economy.

In lending its weight to FADNE, Northern Bar Management will be able to access a range of support and development initiatives including priority access to events, webinars, and networking opportunities.

Its teams will also have access to specialist business support and be invited to participate in cross-sector working groups, industry roundtables and partner events.

Northern Bar Management’s restaurants pride themselves on sourcing locally reared or grown produce and changing their menus to reflect what is seasonally available.

The Northumberland Arms has become renowned for its food offering, which features pub classics, street food and sandwiches, while The Blackbird – one of the oldest inns in the North East - is a firm favourite with customers.

Stuart Young of Northern Bar Management said: “Partnering with FADNE was an obvious move for us, really, because their values and ours are so closely aligned.

“We look forward to working with them to promote the North East’s food and drink sector both within the region and beyond.”

FADNE CEO, Chris Jewitt, said: “Northern Bar Management brings a wealth of expertise across the food and drink industry—from local pubs and high street tea shops to fine dining restaurants, breweries and taprooms – and we’re delighted to welcome it to the Food and Drink North East family."