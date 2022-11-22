Proposed renovations at the Victoria Hotel in Norham have been approved by Northumberland County Council.

An application on behalf of George Straughen to replace and repaint windows and signage at the Grade II listed property received the green light from officers using delegated powers.

Earlier this year, renovation plans including an upgrade of the toilet facilities, provision of a means of escape at ground floor level for first floor hotel bedrooms were approved.

The Victoria Hotel in Norham.

Planning officer Ben MacFarlane reported: ‘The Victoria Hotel is currently not in operation and is undergoing renovations.

“While officers do not consider replacement windows necessary in the operation of the building as a pub and hotel, it is understood following a site visit that the windows currently in situ are in observably poor condition.