Plans have been lodged for the refurbishment of a historic country pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is planned to renovate old function rooms at The Highlander, near Belsay, with an ambition to improve its entertainment space.

The pub reopened in 2023 after a five year closure following its purchase by the owners of award-winning weddings venue Ellingham Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application on behalf of Helen Ruff now outlines plans to build on the success of the past two years.

The Highlander, near Belsay.

A planning report states: “The Highlander has been successfully running since 2023 under new ownership, and the pub has established a new customer base and is building an excellent reputation for food and atmosphere.

“The business has identified a need for a larger private entertaining space for functions and corporate use, including weddings and private parties.

“The barn buildings wrapping around the courtyard were formerly used for this purpose, but need refurbishment and the asbestos roof needs to be replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Additional storage, kitchen and toilet facilities would be required, including an accessible toilet. Insulation needs upgrading, and the replacement of the roof provides the opportunity to install a large number of solar panels and some rooflights to increase natural light.”

The report adds that the extension to the business, if approved, would create an additional seven jobs.

Refurbishment plans include opening up two of the arches in the courtyard and installing large glazed screens. Boarded up windows and doors would also be opened up. The new lounge area inside the arches would be opened up to the trussed roof above.

A brick lean-to extension on the car park side of the building would provide additional facilities to ensure that the function areas can be run efficiently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan also shows 40 parking spaces including an accessible parking space by the internal courtyard, and 4 EV charging spaces. In addition the plan identifies an area for bikes.

The Grade II listed pub was built in the early 19th century although there is believed to have been an inn on site since around 1700 and that it was visited by Bonnie Prince Charlie, son of England’s exiled Stuart King James II who is said to have bathed on the site in 1746.