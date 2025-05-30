From traditional full English fry-ups to avocado toast and artisan coffee, Northumberland Gazette readers have shared their 9 favourite breakfast spots to start the day.
1 / 3
From traditional full English fry-ups to avocado toast and artisan coffee, Northumberland Gazette readers have shared their 9 favourite breakfast spots to start the day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.