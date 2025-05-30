Readers' picks: 9 of the best breakfast spots in and around Alnwick

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 30th May 2025, 10:43 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 10:50 BST
We asked readers which local spots serve the most delicious breakfast in and around Alnwick.

From traditional full English fry-ups to avocado toast and artisan coffee, Northumberland Gazette readers have shared their 9 favourite breakfast spots to start the day.

Willowburn Industrial Estate, Alnwick.

1. Cafe 472

Willowburn Industrial Estate, Alnwick. Photo: Cafe 472

Farm Rock Midstead, Alnwick.

2. The Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery

Farm Rock Midstead, Alnwick. Photo: supplied

Station buffet at Barter Books, Alnwick.

3. Barter Books

Station buffet at Barter Books, Alnwick. Photo: Barter Books

Northumberland Street, Alnmouth.

4. Nanna Pats

Northumberland Street, Alnmouth. Photo: Google

