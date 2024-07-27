Fast Food: Ranking the fries from best to worst at popular UK fast food chains
We all love a bit of fast food from time to time, whether it be a McDonald’s, KFC or another favourite.
It’s a quick and easy option for breakfast, lunch or dinner, with fast food chains offering delicious meals at affordable prices.
While most fast food restaurants are known for their main meals such as burgers and fried chicken, they also serve up a variety of sides.
Fries are the ultimate side to a meal in my opinion, and I will always choose them whenever I’m dining at a fast food restaurant.
As someone who has tasted the fries of most fast food restaurants, I have chosen to rank them from best to worst - from five of the most popular fast food chains.
Burger King
Many people say that Burger King has the best burgers of all fast food restaurants, but I tend to disagree with that statement. However, its fries are absolutely delicious. Creamy and packed with a signature Burger King flavour, its fries are certainly top of my list.
McDonald’s
McDonald’s is my absolute favourite of all the fast food chains, and I eat it more often than I probably should. I am obsessed with its burgers but its fries on the other hand can be very hit and miss. Although I have had some bad fries from them in the past, I have enjoyed a delicious portion more often than not. McDonald’s fries are lightly salted, with the perfect balance of soft and crispy.
Popeyes
In third place is fried chicken restaurant Popeyes. Perfectly seasoned, Popeyes fries are absolutely delicious, and the perfect addition to any Popeyes meal.
Five Guys
If you’re not a salty person, then Five Guys fries will not be for you. They are fourth on my list as although they are very nice and incredibly cripsy, hand cut from fresh potatoes and twice cooked in Peanut oil, the salt content is very overpowering.
KFC
Last on my list is KFC. Now I absolutely love how flavoursome KFC’s chicken is, but I can’t say the same for its fries. In all fairness, they used to be a lot worse - very bland, and I have noticed KFC has stepped up the flavour recently, adding a signature KFC seasoning to its skin-on-fries. But sadly, still not enough for my taste buds.
