The Harbour View in Seaton Sluice hired a musician to entertain people as they waited to place their order.

The first person in line arrived at 10.45am, 45 minutes before the business opened its doors.

Manager Waseem Mir said: “We have been doing Good Fridays for 30 years as a family, we have been having entertainment and the music for about six years now, so we know what to expect.

The queue stretched right around the side of The Harbour View.

“We have got a strong customer base, a strong following, so we know exactly what we need to prepare for.

“The customers who know me and my staff well know that the customers mean more to us than anything else.

“We go out of our way to make sure our customers are happy and entertained.

“I just want to thank everyone who has waited and everyone who gives us all the support.”

Manager Waseem Mir (right) hired a professional musician for the afternoon, and free t-shirts (as modelled by Nadine Proctor, left) were handed out.

The Harbour View closed its attached restaurant and ordered in extra supplies for the occasion in order to focus on takeaway orders.

Musician Stephen Wilson, who took requests from waiting customers, said: “I think it is a really good idea.

“The queue always gets ridiculously busy and, especially when you have kids waiting about, it is a nice thing to do for the people that are waiting for quite a long time to get their fish and chips.”

Josie Southern and Eunice Fey managed to get near the front of the queue after arriving early.

Lynn Keenan, 51, from North Shields, ready to enjoy her fish and chips with a view of the harbour after waiting in line.

Eunice came all the way from Jarrow “especially for the haddock,” which Josie reckoned was the “best fish and chips in the country”.

Lynn Keenan from North Shields travelled to Seaton Sluice for “the fish, and the tradition of fish on Good Friday”.

Also in the queue, 31-year-old Becky Autton travelled up from Harrogate for her fish and chips.

She said: “These are the best fish and chips we have found anywhere really, and we like how nice it is here.”

